Stoke City v Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has not won on any of his last eight league trips to a club managed by Mark Hughes

TEAM NEWS

Stoke have no new injury worries, with only long-term absentees Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland sidelined.

Striker Saido Berahino could start after being an unused substitute on his return from illness last time out.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fit despite limping off early in the midweek game against Southampton with a hamstring injury.

Laurent Koscielny, who missed that match with a calf problem, will be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "With four wins from the last five games, Arsenal appear to be hitting form at just the right time as they try to extend their remarkable run of continuous top-four finishes to 21 seasons.

"They're on the outside looking in at the moment, but the scrap with both Liverpool and Manchester City above them promises to go to the wire.

"They need to keep winning and hope for the best, so I'm sure there are places they would rather be than Stoke this weekend.

"It's seven years since they last won there in the league. The 3-1 victory in February 2010 came thanks to two goals in added time, but it was also the game in which Aaron Ramsey suffered a broken leg."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We know that everything has to go for us if we are to finish in eighth spot, but if we win our two games then we will give ourselves a fighting chance of doing that.

"Things at times maybe haven't gone the way we would have liked this season, and that is for many reasons, but we still have a chance of finishing the season in our highest ever Premier League position.

"We see ourselves as a top-10 club, and if we do fall short this season then we will put our hands up and acknowledge that, but I can assure you we will be far stronger next season."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "Traditionally there is a fierce rivalry and they had always a very direct game against us.

"Overall, I must say as well that they have had good teams. Stoke are now regular participants in the Premier League for years, and that means that anybody who goes there is in trouble.

"We have to show character again. We know we have to play to win the games, so let's keep the focus on the way we want to play and on our team spirit."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Potters will not roll over, but I think the Arsenal fans can leave their 'Wenger Out' banners at home this weekend.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won three of the last four meetings but have not beaten Stoke away in six games (D3, L3).

The Gunners came from behind to beat Stoke 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in December - it was a win that put Arsene Wenger's side top of the table.

Stoke City

Stoke have won just one of their last nine matches (D3, L5).

They have 41 points with two matches remaining. Their lowest final points total in a Premier League season is 42 in 2012-13.

Peter Crouch has scored eight Premier League goals against Arsenal - he hasn't scored more against any other top-flight club.

Mark Hughes is unbeaten in his last eight home Premier League meetings with Arsene Wenger (W5, D3), with that run spread across five different clubs: Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won four of their last five league matches.

However, they have lost five of their last seven away matches in the division.

Their tally of 66 points after 35 matches is two points better than at this stage of last season, when they finished second. They can reach no higher than third in this campaign.

Arsenal haven't lost any of their last nine away league games in May (W6, D3) since defeat at Stoke in 2011.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 26% Probability of away win: 49%

