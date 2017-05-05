BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Slaven Bilic says it feels great to be safe
It feels great to be safe - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says "it feels great" to have secured survival in the Premier League after the Hammers move up to ninth with a 1-0 win over Tottenham.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
