BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Slaven Bilic says it feels great to be safe

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says "it feels great" to have secured survival in the Premier League after the Hammers move up to ninth with a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

