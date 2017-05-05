BBC Sport - Institute beat Ballyclare to seal play-off against Carrick
Institute qualify for play-off against Carrick Rangers
- From the section Football
Institute have a chance to return to the Irish Premiership after an absence of two years following their victory over Ballyclare Comrades in the Championship play-off.
Kevin Deery's men won the second leg 3-1 at home after losing the first at Dixon Park 1-0.
Institute now play Carrick Rangers over two legs with a place in next season's Premiership the prize for the winners.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired