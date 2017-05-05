BBC Sport - Institute beat Ballyclare to seal play-off against Carrick

Institute qualify for play-off against Carrick Rangers

Institute have a chance to return to the Irish Premiership after an absence of two years following their victory over Ballyclare Comrades in the Championship play-off.

Kevin Deery's men won the second leg 3-1 at home after losing the first at Dixon Park 1-0.

Institute now play Carrick Rangers over two legs with a place in next season's Premiership the prize for the winners.

