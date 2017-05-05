Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss says title race 'not over' but winning it 'difficult'

Media playback is not supported on this device Title race is not over - Pochettino

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is yet to concede the title to Chelsea, but admits it will be "difficult" for his side after defeat at West Ham.

Spurs remain four points behind Chelsea after Manuel Lanzini's goal gave the Hammers a 1-0 win at London Stadium.

Chelsea, who host Middlesbrough on Monday, need two wins from their final four games to be crowned champions.

"It is not over. We have to wait but are thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea," said Pochettino.

"I feel calm. But I'm disappointed, of course, that we missed the opportunity to reduce the gap."

Chelsea have long looked on course to win their second Premier League title in three seasons, having led since mid-November.

But Spurs' nine-match winning streak in the league, coupled with defeats for the Blues by Crystal Palace and Manchester United, gave them hope of a first title since 1961.

They could have narrowed the gap on the Blues to just one point by beating West Ham, but produced a below-par performance.

Antonio Conte's men will open up a seven-point gap if they beat Boro - and could win the title on Friday, 12 May.

"Seven points will be difficult with three games to play, but in football have to try your best. It is true it will be difficult," said Pochettino.

"When you have the chance to reduce the gap to one point and you lose it's hard to find the positives."

Chelsea's 2016-17 run-in Mon, 8 May Middlesbrough (H) Fri, 12 May West Brom (A) Mon, 15 May Watford (H) Sun, 21 May Sunderland (H)

Tottenham's 2016-17 run-in Sun, 14 May Man Utd (H) Thu, 18 May Leicester (A) Sun, 21 May Hull (A)

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror suggests Tottenham's title bid is all but over after Friday's defeat