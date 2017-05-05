Sulley Muntari: Pescara midfielder who protested at racist abuse has ban overturned

Sulley Muntari has had spells with Portsmouth and Sunderland

Sulley Muntari has had the one-match ban he received after protesting against racist abuse overturned, says world players' union Fifpro.

The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in Sunday's Serie A game at Cagliari for complaining of being abused.

Ex-Tottenham striker Garth Crooks called on players in Italy to strike in protest against Muntari's punishment.

Fifpro tweeted on Friday that Muntari's ban had been overturned.

Muntari was initially booked for dissent, then received a second yellow card for leaving the field.

Serie A, although agreeing that the abuse Muntari received was "deplorable", originally said that it could not impose sanctions on Cagliari because "approximately 10" supporters were involved - fewer than 1% of their supporters in the ground.

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said the ruling was "gutless", while Crooks said: "I'm calling on players in Italy, black and white, to make it absolutely clear to the federation in Italy that their position is unacceptable, and if the decision is not reversed then they withdraw their services until it is."

It now appears that 32-year-old former Portsmouth and Sunderland player Muntari will be available for Pescara's game at home to Crotone on Sunday.