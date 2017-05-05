Patrick Roberts passes up U20 World Cup spot to stay at Celtic

Patrick Roberts tries to get past Rangers defender Myles Beerman
Patrick Roberts gave Rangers defender Myles Beerman a torrid time in two matches recently

Winger Patrick Roberts has opted to remain with Celtic until the end of the season rather than join the England squad for the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

The 20-year-old will end his 18-month stint at Celtic on loan from Manchester City at the Scottish Cup final on 27 May, when his team play Aberdeen.

"We've had a brilliant season so far," said Roberts of the treble-chasers.

"In such a special year for the club I want to be part of everything here."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Patrick Roberts: 'I want to go out the best way possible'

Roberts called the chance to help add the Scottish Cup to the Premiership and League Cup trophies "a once in a lifetime opportunity".

"I spoke to the gaffer and this is just something I really wanted to do," he told the Celtic website.

"I have a great relationship with everyone around the England squad and I wish all the other lads and the management and backroom team the very best for the World Cup in South Korea."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired