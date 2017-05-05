BBC Sport - Rafael Benitez: Newcastle manager says he must 'manage expectations'

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he has to "manage expectations" next season, when the Magpies return to the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 12:00 BST, BBC One.

Top videos

Video

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Third place is in our hands - Guardiola

Video

Could Defoe leave Sunderland for Palace?

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield

Video

I will be at Sunderland next season - Moyes

Video

'Ireland have not done ourselves justice'

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired