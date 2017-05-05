Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest boss committed whatever club's league status

Warburton joined director of football Frank McPharland at Nottingham Forest in March, with the pair previously working together at Rangers and Brentford

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton says he is "absolutely 100%" committed to remaining at the club, even if they are relegated to League One on Sunday.

Forest are above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference heading into their final game.

Former Rangers manager Warburton arrived at the City Ground on a two-and-a-half-year contract in March.

"You can't go to a group of players and say 'be committed' and not commit yourself," Warburton said.

The 54-year-old said he was in "utter disbelief" when he read media reports about his position at Forest being in doubt if the club was relegated to the third tier.

When asked by BBC Radio Nottingham if he would be at the City Ground next season, Warburton replied: "Absolutely 100%."

Forest's on field struggles this season have been compounded by uncertainty off the pitch, with two takeovers failing to come to fruition this season, while owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi is again in the advanced stages of trying to sell to Evangelos Marinakis - the owner of Greek champions Olympiakos.

Permutations

Blackburn will survive if they better Nottingham Forest's result, which would send Forest down. If they match Forest's result, Rovers must effect a two-goal swing on Forest to finish above them, as Forest's goal difference is better by one and they have also scored nine more goals. Blackburn will go down if both clubs draw.