BBC Sport - Blackburn Rovers: Can it get worse for the Championship club?
Can it get worse for Blackburn Rovers?
- From the section Football
Football Focus reporter Mark Clemmit looks at where it has gone wrong for Blackburn Rovers ahead of the final weekend of the Championship, where the club could face relegation.
Follow live text commentary of Sunday's Championship fixtures on the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 12:00 BST.
