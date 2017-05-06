BBC Sport - Blackburn Rovers: Can it get worse for the Championship club?

Can it get worse for Blackburn Rovers?

Football Focus reporter Mark Clemmit looks at where it has gone wrong for Blackburn Rovers ahead of the final weekend of the Championship, where the club could face relegation.

READ MORE: Blackburn, Nottingham & Birmingham battle for survival

Follow live text commentary of Sunday's Championship fixtures on the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 12:00 BST.

Top videos

Video

Can it get worse for Blackburn Rovers?

Video

Predictions have let me down - Bolt

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Title race is not over - Pochettino

Video

Meet the nominees for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

It feels great to be safe - Bilic

Video

Best five baskets as Newcastle beat Worcester

Video

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Audio

Are Ireland Ready for Test Cricket?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired