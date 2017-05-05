Sheffield United release Marc McNulty and Stefan Scougall

From the section

Stefan Scougall joined Sheffield United from Livingston in January 2014

League One champions Sheffield United have released striker Marc McNulty and midfielder Stefan Scougall.

McNulty, 24, scored 10 times in 40 league appearances, while Scougall, also 24, scored seven goals in 76 league games.

Matt Done, Chris Hussey and James Wilson have been transfer-listed.

Meanwhile, the Blades have triggered an extra year on striker Billy Sharp's contract after he scored 30 goals this season.

Kieron Freeman, Jake Wright, Chris Basham and Paul Coutts have also taken up one-year contract extensions.