BBC Sport - West Ham 1-0 Tottenham: Pochettino refuses to concede in title race
Title race is not over - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the title race "is not over" but admits it will be "difficult" to catch leaders Chelsea, following Spurs' 1-0 defeat at West Ham.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired