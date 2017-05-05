Results: Friday night's football

Airtricity Premier Division
Derry City2-0Bohemians
Jarvis 31, McEneff pen 68
NIFL Championship play-off
Institute3-1Ballyclare Comrades
McIntyre 16, Curry 62, 71Johnston 85
Agg: 3-2

