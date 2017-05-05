Results: Friday night's football
|Airtricity Premier Division
|Derry City
|2-0
|Bohemians
|Jarvis 31, McEneff pen 68
|NIFL Championship play-off
|Institute
|3-1
|Ballyclare Comrades
|McIntyre 16, Curry 62, 71
|Johnston 85
|Agg: 3-2
