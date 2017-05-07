BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017: Goals & saves from the five nominees

See the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 nominees in action

Watch goals and saves from the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017.

The five nominees are Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta and Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair.

The winner will be decided by fans from across the world, who have until 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday 15 May to vote for their choice.

Make your vote and watch profiles of all five nominees here.

Top videos

Video

See the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 nominees in action

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Video

Wenger pleased with 'patient' Arsenal

Video

Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat

Video

Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown

Video

Reading's Moore scores 'absolute screamer'

Video

Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp

Video

Nicholson wins Badminton at 36th attempt

Video

Rohler joins greats with 'unbelievable' javelin throw

Video

Highlights: Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone

Video

Puel praises Saints discipline

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired