Premier League, Scottish Premiership and Championship team news and previews
All the latest team news and stats for Saturday and Sunday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.
Saturday, 6 May (all times BST, 15:00 unless stated)
Premier League
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (12:30)
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
Scottish Premiership
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton (12:15)
Sunday, 7 May (all times BST, 12:00 unless stated)
Premier League
Liverpool v Southampton (13:30)
Arsenal v Manchester United (16:00)
Scottish Premiership
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:15)
Championship
Bristol City v Birmingham City
Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Rotherham United v Derby County