Paddy Lacey: Accrington Stanley sack midfielder after 14-month drugs ban

Paddy Lacey joined Accrington last summer following his release by Barrow

League Two club Accrington Stanley have terminated the contract of Paddy Lacey after he was given a 14-month drugs ban by the Football Association.

The midfielder, 24, tested positive for Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, after the club's match against Hartlepool United on 22 November.

He admitted breaking anti-doping rules.

The suspension, which followed an Independent Regulatory Commission Hearing, is effective from 15 December 2016 to 14 February 2018.

Lacey, who joined Accrington in July 2016, made 17 appearances in 2016-17 but has not played since 10 December having been immediately suspended by the Lancashire club pending the outcome of the disciplinary action.

"Accrington Stanley has strong values on anyone taking any prohibited substances and will always act in the strongest possible way to protect the integrity of the football club," read a club statement.