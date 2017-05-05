Andrew Tutte and Craig Jones sign new Bury deals while 11 players released

From the section

Tutte scored once in 21 appearances for Bury this season

Midfielders Andrew Tutte and Craig Jones have signed new deals at Bury, while 11 players have been released.

Jones, 30, has agreed a one-year extension, but the length of 26-year-old Tutte's contract is unconfirmed.

Paul Caddis, 29, has been offered a new deal and negotiations are ongoing.

Anthony Dudley, Kelvin Etuhu, Hallam Hope, Jacob Mellis, Niall Maher, Chris Brown, Paul Rachubka, Rob Lainton, Reece Brown, Jermaine Pennant, Ishmael Miller have all been released.

Former Liverpool and Stoke midfielder Pennant, 34, made seven appearances for Lee Clark's side after joining in January..

Bury finished 19th in League One, just one point above the relegation zone.