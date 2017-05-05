Rangers: Pedro Caixinha hopeful over recruitment following meeting with board

Pedro Caixinha is preparing for his first transfer window as Rangers manager

Manager Pedro Caixinha is "very happy and confident" after meeting Rangers' board to discuss his recruitment plans.

The Portuguese, 46, has been in charge of the Ibrox team for seven matches - the last two of which have been defeats by city rivals Celtic.

Rangers are third in the Premiership following promotion last year but are 36 points adrift of champions Celtic.

"I want players with character - I need players with that in my squad," Caixinha said on Rangers' Twitter feed.

"The player plan I presented is realistic regarding to the situation. Let me tell you that is not a small amount.

"I prefer to have a smaller squad - say three goalkeepers and 22/23 outfield players.

"We know we have a massive job on our hands to rebuild the squad to the needs that we have identified."

Clint Hill (right) admits "it's not been a good season as a team"

Saturday's 5-1 home loss to Premiership winners Celtic dented Rangers' hopes of beating Aberdeen to the runners-up spot, despite the Dons losing to St Johnstone later that day. Nine points separate second-placed Aberdeen from Rangers with four games to go.

Rangers also lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final and will seek to get back to winning ways away to Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Defender Clint Hill, 38, is among the Rangers players out of contract this summer and he said during the club's Friday media conference: "I hope next week I'll know my future.

"I've made it clear if a contract offer is made, I'd be delighted to sign it.

"It's not been a good season as a team, but personally I have loved my time here. I probably thought I'd be third or fourth choice defender."

Hill, who has made 30 appearances this season, joined the club during the same summer transfer window as Jordan Rossiter but the midfielder has played only six times this term due to injury.

And Caixinha said: "Jordan Rossiter we hope can be with us for the start of pre-season."