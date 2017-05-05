Eastleigh: Matt Tubbs among players released by National League club

From the section

Matt Tubbs rejoined Eastleigh in March for a second spell at the club

Striker Matt Tubbs is among seven players released by National League club Eastleigh.

Tubbs, 32, rejoined the Spitfires for a second spell in March and scored in their final league game of the season against Wrexham last Saturday.

David Pipe, Ryan Burge, Jack Smith, Jack Masterton, Connor Essam and Scott Wilson have also been released.

Loan signings Sam Matthews, Ben Close, Hakeem Odoffin, Joshua Barnes and Nick Hall have all returned to parent clubs.