Liam Lindsay with Celtic & Dons players in Premiership team of the year

Liam Lindsay has impressed his fellow Premiership players this season

Six Celtic and four Aberdeen players have been selected in PFA Scotland's Premiership team of the year.

Partick Thistle's Liam Lindsay makes up the XI voted on by top-flight players.

Celtic defenders Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney, midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown, plus Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair feature.

And goalkeeper Joe Lewis, right-back Shay Logan, midfielder Kenny McLean and winger Jonny Hayes make up the Dons contingent.

Premiership team of the year (4-3-3): Joe Lewis; Shay Logan, Mikael Lustig, Liam Lindsay, Kieran Tierney; Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Kenny McLean; Jonny Hayes, Moussa Dembele, Scott Sinclair.

Celtic secured a sixth straight top-flight title in April, while Aberdeen are on course to finish as runners-up for the third season running. Thistle claimed their first Premiership top-six finish this season.

In the Championship team of the year, six clubs are represented with league winners Hibernian having four of the players.

Championship team of the year (4-3-3): Cammy Bell, (Dundee United); Nicky Devlin (Ayr United), Darren McGregor (Hibernian), Thomas O'Ware (Greenock Morton), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian); Stephen Mallan (St Mirren), John McGinn (Hibernian), Ross Forbes (Greenock Morton); Tony Andreu (Dundee United), Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South), Jason Cummings (Hibernian).

Winners Livingston and runners-up Alloa Athletic each have four players in the League One team of the year.

League One team of the year (4-3-3): Neil Parry (Alloa Athletic); Ryan McGeever (Queen's Park), Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic), Jonathan Page (East Fife), Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic); Scott Pittman (Livingston), Shaun Byrne (Livingston), Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic); Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians), Liam Buchanan (Livingston), Danny Mullen (Livingston).

And title challengers Arbroath and Forfar Athletic are well represented in the League Two team of the year.

League Two team of the year (4-3-3): Chris Smith (Stirling Albion); Ricky Little (Arbroath), Thomas O'Brien (Forfar Athletic), Colin Hamilton (Arbroath), Archie MacPhee (Elgin City); Brian Cameron (Elgin City), Thomas Reilly (Elgin City), Bobby Linn (Arbroath); Steven Doris (Arbroath), Shane Sutherland (Elgin City), Peter MacDonald (Clyde).