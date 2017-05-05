Truro City captain Arran Pugh among seven players released

Arran Pugh
Arran Pugh replaced Jake Ash as Truro City captain this season

Truro City have released seven players including captain Arran Pugh and winger Les Afful, while a further nine are in discussions over new contracts.

The pair played a combined 628 games for the club, helping them stay in National League South this season.

Keeper Martin Rice, in his fourth spell at Truro, will also leave along with ex-Plymouth defender Aaron Bentley.

Ryan Brett, Ben Adelsbury and Ollie Knowles complete the exodus from the Cornish side, led by Lee Hodges.

A club statement said: "We have to acknowledge that last season's performances were not of the standard that we and the supporters expect.

"Changes in the playing staff are therefore essential and Lee and Chris [Todd, assistant manager] will be rebuilding over the close season."

Speaking after their final game of the campaign, Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall his side had underachieved by a "country mile" by finishing 19th.

