Seamus Coleman: Everton full-back signs new five-year deal

Coleman has played 247 times for Everton since signing for the club in 2009

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-year deal with the Merseyside club.

Coleman, 28, is currently out with a double fracture of his right leg, suffered in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales.

He joined the Toffees from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in January 2009 and has gone on to play 247 games for the club.

"It is a massive boost and gives me something to fight for," Coleman told the club's website.

The deal was agreed before Coleman suffered his injury in March and he received a text message from chairman Bill Kenwright saying the contract was still waiting for him as soon as he was ready to sign it.

Coleman added: "I am delighted with how the club has handled the situation. Knowing that I was going to come back and sign it has definitely helped things.

"I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract."

On his recovery, he said: "It is a case of not doing too much too soon - it is just baby steps at the moment - but I am getting on well so far."