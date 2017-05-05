David Moyes: Sunderland manager to stay, but Jermain Defoe could leave

Moyes signed a four-year contract to replace Sam Allardyce as Sunderland boss in the summer

David Moyes says he will remain as Sunderland manager next season despite the club's relegation to the Championship.

The Black Cats have endured a poor season, winning just five times in the top flight, falling into the second tier with four games still remaining.

"I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League," he said.

The Scot also said striker Jermain Defoe, who has scored 14 goals this season, could leave the club.

Moyes, who joined Sunderland on a four-year contract last summer, said: "Jermain has a clause in his contract so it is possible [that he will leave in the summer], but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is under contract."

Last week, the Scot had said it was "too soon" to commit his future at the Stadium of Light, but the former Everton and Manchester United boss met with chairman Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain this week.

He added: "We had initial discussions about how we move forward. I wouldn't say it was an uplifting kind of meeting, but we will meet again in a few weeks. Ellis and the board want me to stay.

"We need to make sure we get a good bit of momentum heading into next season by winning a few games.

"Our performances have been good in recent weeks but the results haven't matched that.

"I will know more come the end of the season, once we see exactly what we are able to deal with, what we can work with, then we will know exactly what we can do,"

Last month, Moyes faced calls from supporters to quit, with chants of "We want Moyesy out" heard during their 1-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

He is also in trouble with the Football Association, being charged for bringing the game into disrepute by telling BBC reporter Vicki Sparks she might "get a slap".