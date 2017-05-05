BBC Sport - Jermain Defoe: Could striker leave Sunderland for Crystal Palace?
Could Defoe leave Sunderland for Palace?
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes confirms it is "possible" striker Jermain Defoe could leave the relegated club, while Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce admits he would be "interested" in signing him for the Eagles.
