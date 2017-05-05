BBC Sport - Women's Super League One highlights: Arsenal 4-4 Liverpool
Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller
- From the section Women's Football
Arsenal Ladies recover from 3-1 down at half-time against Liverpool Ladies to draw an eight-goal thriller in the Women's Super League One Spring Series.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal Ladies 4-4 Liverpool Ladies
