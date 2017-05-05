BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: I will rest players in Premier League
I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club have lost their chance to finish in the Premier League's top four, and he plans to "rest players" against Arsenal this weekend.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired