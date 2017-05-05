FA 'considering' relationship with gambling and alcohol firms - Greg Clarke
The Football Association is "considering" its relationship with gambling firms and alcohol companies, says the governing body's chairman.
Greg Clarke has ordered a report into whether it is appropriate to have official partnerships with gambling and betting.
"The sport has a duty to consider and ask itself what is right," Clarke told The Times.
The FA board is expected to make a decision this summer.
It has commercial agreements with the alcoholic drinks companies Carling, Budweiser and Carlsberg, as well as a long-term deal with betting firm Ladbrokes.
In April, Burnley midfielder Joey Barton was banned from football for 18 months after admitting charges in relation to betting.
The 34-year-old was fined £30,000 and warned about his future conduct after being charged with breaking FA rules for placing 1,260 bets on matches over a 10-year period.
But Barton questioned the FA and said it should "look at its own dependence on the gambling companies" instead of "blaming" the players.
Clarke added: "We are actively considering what our position will be and should be. It is right we consider it and then make a positive decision on what we are going to do or not."