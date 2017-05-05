FA 'considering' relationship with gambling and alcohol firms - Greg Clarke

The FA has a number of commercial agreements with alcoholic and gambling firms

The Football Association is "considering" its relationship with gambling firms and alcohol companies, says the governing body's chairman.

Greg Clarke has ordered a report into whether it is appropriate to have official partnerships with gambling and betting.

"The sport has a duty to consider and ask itself what is right," Clarke told The Times.

The FA board is expected to make a decision this summer.

It has commercial agreements with the alcoholic drinks companies Carling, Budweiser and Carlsberg, as well as a long-term deal with betting firm Ladbrokes.

In April, Burnley midfielder Joey Barton was banned from football for 18 months after admitting charges in relation to betting.

The 34-year-old was fined £30,000 and warned about his future conduct after being charged with breaking FA rules for placing 1,260 bets on matches over a 10-year period.

But Barton questioned the FA and said it should "look at its own dependence on the gambling companies" instead of "blaming" the players.

Clarke added: "We are actively considering what our position will be and should be. It is right we consider it and then make a positive decision on what we are going to do or not."