Scottish Gossip: Griffiths, McGinn, Celtic, Rangers, King, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Striker Leigh Griffiths hopes Celtic team-mate Moussa Dembele recovers from a hamstring injury in time for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May, even if it means dropping to the bench. (Times - subscription required)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says working in Scottish football is making him a better manager. (National - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Celtic are considering a £1.5m move to sign Hibernian and Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer. (Daily Express)

McGinn has helped Hibs win this season's Championship and promotion to the top flight

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has warned his players a summer clear-out will start after Sunday's match against Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

But the Portuguese manager has vowed to play it safe in the transfer market. (Daily Mail)

And midfielder Josh Windass admits he and his Rangers team-mates are playing for their Ibrox futures. (National - subscription required)

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has told his players to forget any notion that they have already secured safety in the Scottish Premiership, with the Highlanders four points above second-bottom Motherwell ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Steelmen. (Sun)

Dundee United are in talks to sign Hearts winger Billy King, 22, who is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

King was on loan at Rangers last season and moved to Inverness in July

Albion Rovers manager Darren Young - whose side are safe from relegation in Scottish League One - feels he has been treated "shabbily" after receiving a letter informing him his services were no longer required. (Herald - subscription required)

Chelsea are interested in Celtic forward Michael Johnston, 18, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions. (Daily Mail)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Edinburgh are being linked with a move for Bath centre Robbie Fruean, 28, who can also play on the wing. (Scotsman)