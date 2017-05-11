West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

Chelsea will celebrate becoming Premier League champions for the fifth time in 13 seasons if they beat West Brom on Friday

TEAM NEWS

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is fit to face champions-elect Chelsea after overcoming the ankle injury that forced him off in last week's draw at Burnley.

Hal Robson-Kanu has recovered from a hamstring problem but Matt Phillips remains sidelined by a similar injury.

Chelsea will have N'Golo Kante available as they seek to clinch the league title on Friday night.

The PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year missed Monday's win over Middlesbrough with a thigh strain.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "With tickets for Chelsea supporters reportedly being sold for almost £1,800, it's clear that Blues supporters believe that this is the day.

"Could their final away game be one last spoke in the wheels though?

"On form (or lack of it), Albion have little to no chance, but they do have their own goal of a best ever Premier League points total to aim for - and a pretty good recent home record against Chelsea.

"Then there's the threat Tony Pulis' team always poses from set-pieces.

"So might Chelsea have to wait until the Watford game to pop the champagne corks?

"Probably not.

"I've tried to make a case for Albion to win. Chelsea's doesn't need making."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "We're doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game. I don't think Antonio Conte will expect anything different.

"You've got to give Antonio and the players great credit for having a chance of lifting the double. They deserve to be where they are.

"They've been the most consistent team in the league this year and they come to our place with a chance of winning it.

"We'll give it our best. We're still chasing a points tally that will keep us in eighth position, so we have a lot to play for."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I have a contract with Chelsea for two more years.

"It is logical when you start work in a new club for the will to be to continue to work and try to improve your work in many years, and for sure this is my will.

"But now the most important thing is to reach our target.

"To arrive at this moment, with this great opportunity, we worked very hard for the whole season and now it's important to be ready and try to take this step and then to celebrate together."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom lost at home to Chelsea for the first time in five games in the corresponding fixture last season (D1, L3).

However, Chelsea's only defeat in the last eight Premier League meetings came at The Hawthorns in May 2015, a 3-0 loss after they had already won the title.

The Blues are vying to complete the double over West Brom for the first time in six seasons.

There has not been a goalless draw in 89 top-flight encounters since March 1924.

West Bromwich Albion

Albion have the worst record in the division since the start of April, earning just two points from six matches.

They ended a club record run of five league games without a goal by drawing 2-2 at Burnley last weekend.

West Brom have lost 1-0 in each of their last three games at The Hawthorns and could equal the club Premier League record of failing to score in four consecutive home matches, set from November 2004 to January 2005.

The Baggies need five more points to eclipse the club's highest tally of 49 in a Premier League season, set in 2012-13.

Tony Pulis has only won six Premier League games out of 44 after his teams have reached 40 points. His highest points total in the division is 47, set with Stoke in 2010.

A league-high 15 of West Brom's goals this season have come from corners, accounting for 37% of their total scored.

Chelsea

A Chelsea win would secure their fifth Premier League title in the last 13 seasons, a record only matched by Manchester United.

Victory would also give them 42 points away from home this season, which would be the most by any side since Manchester United recorded the same total in 2012.

The Blues can earn three successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time in 2017.

They are the division's highest scorers with 75 goals. They have only once scored more often in a Premier League season: 103 goals in 2009-10.

Diego Costa has equalled his best return of 20 goals in a Premier League season, first set in 2014-15. He has scored in three of his five league appearances against West Brom.

Antonio Conte would be only the fourth manager to lift the Premier League trophy in his first season in England, emulating Jose Mourinho in 2004-05, Carlo Ancelotti in 2009-10 and Manuel Pellegrini in 2013-14.

John Terry could become the first player from outside of Manchester United to win the Premier League five times.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 55%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.