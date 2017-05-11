Everton v Watford

Morgan Schneiderlin is available for Everton after injury

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is fit to face Watford after a two-match absence with a thigh strain.

However, goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is out of Friday's game because of a groin problem.

Watford will assess the fitness of defenders Miguel Britos and Jose Holebas.

Britos missed the defeat by Leicester because of a leg muscle problem, while Holebas has been out for two games with a foot injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Only Liverpool and Chelsea have won at Goodison Park in the Premier League since Ronald Koeman arrived, and the Everton boss will want that record in tact after their final home game of the season.

"A win would see Everton record their highest points tally at home in 27 years and end a run of one point from nine before they embark on their summer recruitment drive.

"Having lost five consecutive away games without scoring a single goal, Watford don't look one of their more problematic opponents.

"The season has faded away for Walter Mazzarri's side and, with Chelsea and Manchester City still to play, they will be thankful that their points are already on the board."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Ross Barkley's future: "The board is already working for a while to persuade him to stay but it's up to the player.

"We need an answer before the end of next week or we will sell the player.

"If you need so much time then you have doubts.

"I like to work with players who like to stay. We're already trying to get players who want to play in the front positions for next season."

Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost nine of their previous 10 games at Goodison Park. However, they finally avoided defeat on their most recent visit, a 2-2 draw on the opening day of last season.

Everton have gone three matches without a win against Watford, having previously enjoyed nine successive victories in all competitions.

Everton

Everton have gone three league games without a goal for the first time since a four-match drought in April 2006.

A win on Friday would mean Everton finish the season with 43 points at home, their highest tally since 1989-90 when they amassed 45 points.

The Toffees have the best shot accuracy in the division - 41% of their goal attempts have been on target.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in his last 10 appearances at Goodison Park.

Watford

Watford have failed to score in five consecutive away league games, losing all of them. It is their longest away run without scoring since a seven-match streak in December 1979.

Walter Mazzarri's side have only managed one goal in their last eight hours and 11 minutes of action.

They have never come from behind at half time to win a Premier League game, drawing seven and losing 48.

The Hornets need five points to equal last season's tally of 45.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 71% Probability of away win: 11%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.