Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester keeper happy at Foxes - Craig Shakespeare

Kasper Schmeichel joined Leicester in 2011

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare says the club "don't need to sell" goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel has been linked with a move, with the Foxes having struggled in their Premier League title defence and not in next season's Champions League.

But Shakespeare says there have been "no offers" and insists the 30-year-old Denmark international is "perfectly happy" at the King Power Stadium.

"I'm not aware of any interest. He's under a long-term contract," he said.

Schmeichel, who joined Leicester in 2011, told The Premier League Show playing in the Champions League this season has made him want to do so again "even more" - but insists he can again reach Europe's major club competition with the Foxes.

Shakespeare, who replaced the sacked Claudio Ranieri in February and is in charge until the end of the season, added: "I've said before I have no problems with the players wanting to progress and play in the Champions League - which we have offered this season.

"But, ultimately, Kasper is happy here. You can see that in the way he conducts himself. He's in the form of his life and we have to cross that bridge [an offer] when we come to it."

Champions League unique - Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel has kept seven Premier League clean sheets this season

Schmeichel kept clean sheets in five of his eight Champions League appearances this season as the Foxes reached the quarter-finals in their first campaign in the competition.

The former Manchester City and Leeds United keeper cites the European run as the positive in an otherwise "tough season" in which the Premier League champions "struggled for large parts".

"Those Champions league nights are special," Schmeichel told The Premier League Show. "There is something about the night games, going away to different cities, it makes it unique.

"It's something I hoped would come earlier in my career. The journey I've taken has made me appreciate it even more - but also want it even more."

Schmeichel believes Leicester will once again challenge for a place in Europe's elite competition but concedes targeting eighth place is now this season's goal, with the club currently 11th in the Premier League table.

'We had no influence' on Ranieri sacking

Leicester averaged 0.84 points per game before Ranieri's sacking this season and 2.1 since

Shakespeare became the first British manager to win his first four Premier League games following the sacking of Ranieri nine months after Leicester were crowned champions.

The upturn in form after the Italian's dismissal led to widespread criticism of Leicester's players, though Schmeichel insists they would never be able to "influence" the decisions of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

"It's always tough to see," he added. "The manager takes the brunt and that's unfortunate because you can't get rid of a full squad of players.

"I was upset. We were champions of England and not getting to the level we knew we could be.

"We know the truth in the club. Of course there was anger and frustration in the sense we hadn't performed and we had to right it. We have gone a long way to doing that.

"Craig has been here a long, long time. He knows his own ideas. He hasn't really changed a lot, it's been about getting the spirits up and getting people firing again."