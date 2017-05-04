Rangers: Pedro Caixinha to target players he has knowledge of to rebuild squad

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has drawn up a list of signing targets

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha will target players he knows well as he starts rebuilding his squad.

The Portuguese has drawn up a list of signing targets and wants to "reduce the risks" by sticking to players he has knowledge of.

Caixinha says Rangers are "willing to invest" as they try to close the gap on champions Celtic.

"We need strong characters and personalities, a winning mentality," Caixinha told the Rangers website.

"And of course we need quality players. First of all, we will look for men. Only men can take this job."

Rangers are currently 36 points behind Premiership winners Celtic, and could see Aberdeen effectively secure second place in the table if they defeat Hearts on Sunday.

'We have identified the needs and the characteristics'

Back-to-back Old Firm defeats caused a period of introspection at Ibrox, but Caixinha insists he is making progress in his plans to improve the squad.

"We have our list of targets. We are working on that and we are in the market, that much I can tell you," Caixinha said.

"The club is willing to invest and we know where we can go with that sort of investment. Some players may need a higher investment, and others are maybe out of contract.

"We have identified the needs and the characteristics which are really good as a starting point.

"But we want to reduce the risks - so what I am going to look for are players that I know, either from having worked with them before or because I have watched them playing on a regular basis."

Rangers striker Kenny Miller has signed a one-year contact extension

Caixinha has been at Ibrox for eight weeks since succeeding Mark Warburton as manager and as well as identifying the players he wants to add to his squad, he will also begin to inform the current players next week which of them no longer have a future at the club.

The striker Kenny Miller has signed a new one-year contract, while 38-year-old Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos are both out of contract in the summer.

"We have been assessing for a long time and because I am someone who leads by example, I want all our players to know that I will shake his hand and say: 'Thank you, but our time ends here'. Or I will say: 'Let's keep going'," said Caixinha, whose side face Partick Thistle at Firhill on Saturday.

"I will start those conversations maybe at the beginning of next week. We are professionals. Even for example, when I am about to end a contract my job is to do my very best until the end.

"You are still defending the badge and you still have a contract with the club. We are all professionals, we all live for football, we all live for Rangers and we all live for winning."