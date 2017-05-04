Garry Hill: Woking manager not offered new contract by club

Garry Hill
Garry Hill led Woking to the second round of the FA Cup this season

Woking manager Garry Hill has left the National League club after not being offered a new contract.

In a statement, chairman Rosemary Johnson said the board was unable to offer Hill a new deal as the club is in negotiations with a potential investor.

Hill, 57, was appointed Cards boss in January 2011, leading them to promotion as Conference South champions in the 2011-12 season.

Woking finished 18th in the National League table this season.

