Rotherham: Richie Barker appointed assistant manager at Championship club

Barker has had spells as manager of Bury, Crawley Town and Portsmouth

Rotherham United have appointed their former player Richie Barker as assistant to manager Paul Warne.

Barker has worked alongside Karl Robinson at League One Charlton since December 2016 but was approached by Rotherham last week.

The 41-year-old had three spells with the Millers as a player, scoring 13 goals in 153 league games.

Rotherham will join Charlton in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

Barker and Warne were team-mates when the Millers won promotion to the second tier 2000-01.