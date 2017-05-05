Callum McGregor: Celtic midfielder high on confidence for run-in

Callum McGregor modelling Celtic's new kit for next season

Callum McGregor is in no mood for a rest after the "best few weeks" of his Celtic career.

Manager Brendan Rodgers may rotate his squad ahead of the Scottish Cup final with Aberdeen on 27 May.

But, following back-to-back goals in wins over Rangers, McGregor, 23, is soaring with confidence.

"When you are doing well and scoring goals, you just want the games to keep coming," he said. "Hopefully I can play as many minutes as I can."

The midfielder stroked in the opener when Celtic beat Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final and added the third goal at Ibrox in last Saturday's 5-1 league win, taking his tally for the season to five.

"It's been incredible to get those two goals against Rangers and beat them convincingly," he said.

"The last few weeks has been a good period for me, building into the Rangers games I was playing well and gaining more confidence.

"The manager has instilled that confidence for me to go and express myself. He mentioned it to the press and that gave me a lift as well.

"You feel more relaxed on the pitch and go and do your stuff."

McGregor celebrates his goal in the 5-1 win at Ibrox last weekend

Celtic, who wrapped up the title in the first week of April, have four league matches remaining before the cup final at Hampden.

Rodgers' side are chasing what would be a fourth treble in the club's history and remain unbeaten domestically this season.

"We've not been complacent at all," added McGregor. "I think that's been one of our biggest strengths.

"We come in every day to a great working environment and everyone is striving to get better and better. The manager puts that on us and, ultimately, we want to give him that back.

"We have a big squad, so most of the boys are pretty fresh and we're looking forward to the challenge of the next few weeks."

McGregor, who made his Celtic debut in July 2014, said he is "massively excited" about the future.

"I'm sure most of the boys are the same," he explained. "It just seems to be getting better and better for us.

"We'll have a few weeks off and come back with a fresh hunger to go again."