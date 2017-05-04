BBC Sport - Aaron Lennon: Everton will provide support to player, says Ronald Koeman
Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says the club will "provide support" to midfielder Aaron Lennon, after he was detained under the Mental Health Act for a stress-related illness earlier this week.
READ MORE: 'More players seeking mental health help'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired