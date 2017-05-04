Premier Division: Derry City v Bohemians (Fri)

Mikhail Kennedy will miss the visit of Bohemians to Buncrana

Premier Division: Derry City v Bohemians Date: Friday, 5 May Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City hope to end a run of seven matches without a win when they face Bohemians in the Premier Division at Maginn Park on Friday night.

Derry will be without Mikhail Kennedy because of a knee ligament injury.

"It's not about enjoying better luck, but producing quality and performing with full commitment and energy," said Candystripes' manager Kenny Shiels.

"We beat Bohs 4-1 in Dublin earlier in the season but the scoreline did not reflect the closeness of the match."

"It's going to be difficult but hopefully everything will be right for us to go out and play attractive football," added Shiels.

Derry drew 2-2 with St Pat's in their last fixture at Buncrana last week and remain fifth in the table, two points ahead of eighth-placed Bohemians.

Shiels's side last tasted success in a 4-0 victory over Drogheda United on 18 March, the day before the sudden death of club captain Ryan McBride.

Israeli defender Alon Netzer has left the club in the hope of securing more first-team football elsewhere.

The centre-back arrived at the club in February this year.