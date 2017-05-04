Swansea City: Boss Paul Clement sets sights on 'remarkable' survival

Paul Clement had spells as an assistant at Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich

Avoiding Premier League relegation would be a "remarkable achievement" says Swansea manager Paul Clement.

Swans are two points away from safety with three games left, starting with Everton at home on Saturday, 6 May.

Clement concedes his side might have to win all their remaining matches to catch Hull City who are above them in 17th place.

"We know that if we manage to survive this year, it will have been a remarkable achievement," he said.

When Clement succeeded Bob Bradley as manager in January the Swans were bottom of the Premier League and the former Chelsea assistant concedes his first Premier League job has been a tough assignment.

"Anything worthwhile you have to work hard for, you have to put in the effort," he said.

"You have to go through the ordeal of all the pressure and we certainly have done that.

"If we manage to do it it's going to be a fantastic feeling.

"We have had really bad feelings in some of the games we have played, we have had fantastic feelings as well where we have played well and got good results.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick earned Swansea a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last time out

"Those kind of pressures are a bit addictive - we want more of the good feelings."

Irrespective of the outcome of Swansea's fight for survival, Clement is confident he will be at the Liberty Stadium for the long term.

"My experience here since January I have learned a lot and I think I'm a better manager now than I was," he added.

"When I came in January I signed a contract that was for the remainder of this season, plus two more.

"I have really enjoyed my time working here for the club with all the great people here behind the scenes, a really good group of players and also a fantastic set of fans.

"So I am very happy here and I look forward to staying here for the remainder of my contract."

After Everton, Swansea face a trip to already-relegated Sunderland before a home game with West Brom.

They are likely to be without Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero, who limped out of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United with a hamstring problem after just six minutes as a substitute.

But winger Wayne Routledge (hernia) and defender Angel Rangel (foot) are set to return to squad training next week.