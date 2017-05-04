Brentford: Alan McCormack to leave club at end of contract in summer

Alan McCormack has previously played for Swindon, Southend and Motherwell

Brentford midfielder Alan McCormack is to leave the club in the summer at the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old Irish midfielder has spent four seasons at Griffin Park, making 96 league appearances since joining from Swindon Town.

He was named supporters' player of the year in his first season as Brentford won promotion from League One.

Injuries have limited McCormack's appearances this season to just 10 Championship games.