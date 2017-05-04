Gary Rowett: Sam Rush sacking will not affect Derby County summer business

Sam Rush (left) played a big part in bringing Gary Rowett to the club in March

Sam Rush's surprise sacking will not hinder Derby County's summer transfer activity, says manager Gary Rowett.

The Championship club removed Rush from his role as chief executive on Wednesday, citing "gross misconduct" and a "breach of fiduciary duty" as the reason for his departure.

Rush, who joined in 2013 and signed a new five-year deal in October 2015, has said the matter is with his lawyers.

Rowett told BBC Radio Derby the news would not impact on the football side.

"That is my only real concern and that is going to be unaffected, so we move forward," he added.

"In terms of the way I have worked, in the last five or six years, I've tended to have a big hand in transfers and a lot of the work behind the scenes.

"That adds extra workload but I've quite enjoyed that, because it means it's the squad I've wanted to build and I can feel responsible for the results.

"This summer, certainly, that's going to be very similar to how we have done it before. Whatever has happened has happened. That is nothing to do with me."

Rowett, who has only been in charge at the Championship club since March, said chairman Mel Morris' decision to sack Rush was not his focus.

"The club obviously took the course of action that they felt necessary for the benefit of the club," the former Birmingham boss added.

Meanwhile, Derby have appointed chief operating officer John Vicars and chief financial officer Stephen Pearce as directors.

Analysis

Owen Bradley, BBC Radio Derby Sport

It's a huge surprise. Sam Rush was named Football League chief executive of the year in 2014 and has been a massive part of the club since he arrived.

He has made some big decisions, including sacking Nigel Clough, and Derby have twice got into the play-offs while he has been involved. He also retains a 5% ownership of the club.

We still don't know the exact reasons for his sacking but it takes the shine off what has been an encouraging start under Gary Rowett.