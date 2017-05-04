Port Vale: Danny Pugh signs new one-year contract with relegated League One club

Danny Pugh has made 14 appearances since arriving on January transfer deadline day

Port Vale midfielder Danny Pugh has signed a new one-year contract with the relegated League One club, with an option to extend it when the deal expires in June 2018.

The 34-year-old ex-Manchester United trainee has been an ever present since making the first of his 13 starts following his signing in January.

Pugh had his contract terminated at League Two side Blackpool to join Vale.

He signed for the rest of the season, but has now made it more permanent.

Pugh, who has had spells with Leeds United, Preston North End, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Bury, is the first Vale player to commit his future to Vale since confirmation of Michael Brown's appointment as manager.

Brown was installed as new Vale manager on Wednesday, three days after the club's return to League Two, following four seasons in League One.