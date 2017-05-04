Nyal Bell: Chester sign Gateshead striker on loan until January

Nyal Bell
Bell made three appearances for Chester on loan from Rochdale in 2016

Chester have signed Gateshead striker Nyal Bell on loan until 7 January.

It will be the 20-year-old's second spell at the club, having joined on loan from Rochdale in 2016.

Bell made nine appearances in 2016-17 for Gateshead, scoring twice.

Earlier on Thursday, Chester - who finished 19th in the National League - announced new deals for midfielder Wade Joyce and utility player Evan Horwood on one-year and six-month contracts respectively.

