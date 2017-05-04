Relive Coleraine's 4-1 win over Linfield in the 1977 Irish Cup final.

Liam Beckett, Dessie Dickson, Frankie Moffatt and Michael Guy scored for the Bannsiders, with Jim Lemon heading Linfield's goal.

The clubs meet again this Saturday in the 2017 final which is live on BBC1 NI, Radio Ulster and the BBC sport website.