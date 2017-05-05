Newport County: Mickey Demetriou named League Two player of the month

Mickey Demetriou (R) had a loan spell at Cambridge United prior to joining Newport County

Newport County's Mickey Demetriou has been named League Two player of the month for April, but is after a more vital prize.

The 27-year-old will be part of the County side looking to stay in the Football League with a win over Notts County at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

He has been rewarded for his part in the Exiles' potential 'great escape'.

"I haven't done it myself, a lot of people in the changing room have helped me win this award," said Demetriou.

He arrived at Rodney Parade in January and has been a vital member of the County side since caretaker boss Mike Flynn came in when Newport were 11 points from safety and seemingly doomed.

'10 others deserve credit too'

In April, Demetriou earned his award, not just for helping a defence that kept four clean-sheets, but also scoring three goals.

"I don't know how many defenders have won it, but scoring goals has probably helped," said Demetriou.

"I do like to try to score some goals during the season, but I didn't think I would score that many in one month.

"But although I've scored the goals, we've also kept clean-sheets in those games too.

"I can't take all the credit for the wins. There are 10 other players out there on the pitch which have kept clean-sheets and picked up those invaluable points."

'Not known this pressure before'

A record sell-out 7,500 crowd for a football match will be at Rodney Parade to see if County can avoid the drop against Notts County.

If title-chasing Doncaster win at Hartlepool, County will stay up regardless of their own showing.

But Demetriou, who helped his previous club Shrewsbury into League One two years ago, said he and his teammates were determined to get the job done themselves.

"I've not known this kind of pressure before," Demetriou said.

"I was lucky enough at Shrewsbury to have the pressure at the other end of the table and come out on top so hopefully this time we will be in the same sort of pressure and take the win again.

"Notts County will be out to spoil the party, but we've got it in our own hands for the first time since I've been here anyway and hopefully we can take that chance.

"It's not just about us as footballers, it's about the whole team, the whole club, the whole town.

"If Newport go out the Football League it will be a massive thing.

"The chairman has already said he doesn't know what will happen if they do so we are hopefully going to make that not happen."

Demetriou will discuss his future at the Welsh club once the season is over.