Sam Rush: Derby County chief executive and president sacked for 'gross misconduct'

Sam Rush (left) brought Derby chairman Mel Morris to the club in May 2015

Derby County have sacked chief executive and president Sam Rush for "gross misconduct".

The Championship club released a statement on Wednesday saying Rush had been dismissed with immediate effect "on the grounds of gross misconduct and breach of fiduciary duty".

It added they would be making no further comment at this stage.

In a statement, Rush said he was "incredibly shocked and disappointed" to have been dismissed.

"I would like to wish the supporters, staff, players and management the very best for the future," he continued.

"I will be making no further comment at this time as the matter is now in the hands of my lawyers."

Derby, who appointed Rush in January 2013, are currently ninth in the second tier and can not make the play-offs.

Rush's dismissal comes at the end of a difficult season off the field for the Rams which saw them sack manager Steve McClaren for the second time in March following a "significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale".

Rush, who formerly worked for global sports and entertainment agency, the Wasserman Media Group, had signed a new five-year contract with the club in October 2015.