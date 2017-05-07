BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017: Marta on fruit selling & the Olympics

Spotlight on the nominee: Marta

Orlando Pride and Brazil striker Marta is hoping to win the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Marta joins Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl and Canada, and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair in the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.

