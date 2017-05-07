BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017: Melanie Behringer on Rio gold & titles

Spotlight on the nominee: Melanie Behringer

Bayern Munich and former Germany midfielder Melanie Behringer is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Behringer joins Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta, and Canada and Sweden's Christine Sinclair on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.

