James Clarke: Bristol Rovers defender signs new contract at League One club

James Clarke made 26 appearances in all competitions for Bristol Rovers this season

Bristol Rovers defender James Clarke has signed a new contract with the League One club.

The Aylesbury-born 27-year-old, who is formerly of Oxford United, Oxford City, Salisbury and Woking, has been with Rovers since 2015.

"James' ability to play anywhere across the back line has been invaluable to us," manager Darrell Clarke said.

The player added to the club website: "I had no hesitation in signing a new contract with the club."