Louise Quinn: Former Notts County defender joins Arsenal Ladies

Louise Quinn has scored four goals in 47 games for the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland and former Notts County Ladies defender Louise Quinn has joined Arsenal on a short-term deal.

Quinn signed for Notts County in February, but was left without a club when the Magpies folded in April.

The 26-year-old, who spent four years with Swedish side Eskilstuna United before joining Notts County, has won 47 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

"She is an experienced player who adds strength to our defence," manager Pedro Martinez Losa told the club website.