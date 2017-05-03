EFL to offer overseas fans digital live match streaming via subscription from 2017-18

Every non-televised EFL game will be shown outside the UK on a subscription service from next season

The English Football League is to provide live streaming of every non-televised game to overseas supporters from the 2017-18 season onwards.

Fans in the UK are currently limited to audio commentary by rights issues, but Championship, League One and Two matches will be available to watch abroad from August.

The digital platform, called iFollow, will cost £110 for full access.

Currently, 61 of 72 EFL clubs have signed up to the EFL Digital platform.

However, the EFL says that 11 clubs still have the provision to offer the streaming through their own digital providers including Aston Villa, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers and Accrington Stanley.

Streaming packages in other sports have given fans the opportunity to follow their teams from afar, particularly in the United States.

The North American-based National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball League governing bodies have web-based streaming packages, while in Australia, rugby league and Australian Rules followers can subscribe to NRL and AFL streaming.

"The new iFollow platform represents a potentially significant new revenue stream for clubs," EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said. "While enabling enhanced engagement with existing fans now living abroad.

"iFollow will also present the EFL with an important opportunity to stimulate the interest of new groups of supporters who follow our clubs overseas, which in turn will help support the growth of our competitions on the international stage."