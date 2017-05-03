Oldham Athletic: Lee Croft tops list of six players released
Oldham Athletic have announced that six players will leave the League One side this summer.
Lee Croft, Josh Law, Jamie Reckord, Michael Ngoo, Lee Knight and Charles Dunne are released.
The Latics have taken contract options up on Ryan McLaughlin, Jamie Stott, Darius Osei and Kallum Mantack
They club have also offered new deals to Brian Wilson, Chris Kettings, Paul Green, Tope Obadeyi and George Edmundson who are out of contract.
Club captain Peter Clarke along with Anthony Gerrard, Ryan Flynn, Ollie Banks, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Cameron Dummigan and Ousmane Fane are already contracted to Oldham.